In addition to offering his Woodberry Forest (Va.) teammate in wide receiver Dyzier Carter earlier in the day, Florida State also extended an offer to running back Savion Hiter.

A Rivals100 prospect, Hiter is the 22nd best prospect in the class of 2026 and is the No. 1 running back prospect in the cycle. He is also considered to be the best player in Virginia.

Hiter holds 24 offers with the addition of his Florida State offer and he also holds notable offers from Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and more.