Kelly holds 22 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State and also holds notable offers from Florida, Miami, Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Penn State, Oklahoma and Notre Dame.

The class of 2026 defensive back committed to the Trojans just two weeks ago and is one of the top defensive back prospects in Florida.

At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Kelly is a Rivals250 member for the 2026 class and is ranked as the 156th best prospect in the country. He is also considered to be a top 10 defensive back in the class and is ranked the 28th best prospect in Florida by Rivals.

According to Maxpreps, he is coming off a season where he totaled 24 tackles in eight games. He is also credited with a sack, eight pass breakups and a fumble recovered.

Kelly is expected to visit Florida State on April 18.