Walker, who was a longtime commitment to South Carolina, announced on Twitter late Tuesday that he is re-opening his recruitment.

When Warchant.com visited with Walker at Norland High in late May, the four-star lineman said that Florida State and Miami were the two biggest threats to South Carolina.

Even before he backed out of his commitment, he was already planning to take an official visit to FSU.

"It hasn't been set yet, but I'm certainly going to officially visit," Walker said. " I want to take an official visit to FSU because I feel a bond there, closeness when I'm there. That's my dream school growing up. That bond has only gotten stronger since the spring. I would like to see them for a game, but we'll see."

