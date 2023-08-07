Clemson was viewed as the preseason favorite among voters at the ACC Kickoff event in July.

But the college football coaches give a slight edge to Florida State, which opens at No. 8 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll. And the Seminoles will open, as expected, with a top-10 matchup as they face No. 5 LSU on Sept. 3 in Orlando.

Clemson was ninth, giving the ACC two schools in the top 10. North Carolina was the other ACC school ranked at 20th. Pittsburgh, NC State, Miami, Wake Forest and Duke also received votes.

Georgia received 61 first-place votes and was picked first, followed by Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU.

A panel of 63 coaches vote on the preseason poll.

The AP poll will come out on Aug. 14.