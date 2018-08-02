The voters on the college football coaches' poll apparently understand that Florida State's 7-6 record in 2017 was not indicative of the talent on the team.

FSU, under first-year head coach Willie Taggart, will open the 2018 season ranked No. 19 in the Amway Coaches Poll, which was released Thursday afternoon. The Seminoles were unranked at the end of last season.

This is Florida State's lowest preseason ranking in the coaches' poll since they were 20th in Jimbo Fisher's first season (2010). It marks the first time they've started outside the top 10 since 2013, when they opened at No. 12 and went on to win the national title.

FSU is the lowest-ranked of the four ACC teams to make the poll: Clemson is No. 2, followed by Miami at No. 8 and Virginia Tech is No. 17.

The only other state school to make the poll besides FSU and Miami is UCF at No. 23.

Four of the Seminoles' 12 regular-season opponents made it, including Clemson, Miami, Virginia Tech and No. 11 Notre Dame.

Alabama is the preseason No. 1.

Here is the complete coaches' poll:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Washington

7. Wisconsin

8. Miami

9. Penn State

10. Auburn

11. Notre Dame

12. Michigan State

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. Southern Cal

16. TCU

17. Virginia Tech

18. Mississippi State

19. Florida State

20. West Virginia

21. Texas

22. Boise State

23. UCF

24. LSU

25. Oklahoma State

