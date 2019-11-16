Earlier this week, several Florida State football players took to Twitter to proclaim their support for interim head coach Odell Haggins getting the job permanently. After the Seminoles' 49-12 throttling of Alabama State on Saturday, some of those same players took the opportunity to make their case in more than 280 characters. "I feel like he's a great leader," sophomore defensive tackle Cory Durden said. "It wouldn't be as much of a coaching change. I feel like everybody's bought in, just with this week that we've had him as our coach, two weeks ... everybody's bought in. I feel like he's won the team over. That's the biggest thing. He has support from underclassmen, the upperclassmen. I just feel like it's a no-brainer." Sign Up Specials: Annual = 50% off / Monthly = $25 eCard to Garnet & Gold

Odell Haggins sings the "Fight Song" with FSU's players after the Alabama State victory. (Associated Press)

Haggins, who took over nearly two weeks ago when Willie Taggart was fired after losing 12 of his first 21 games, has now led FSU to victories in all four of the games he's served in the interim role. Those wins haven't come against the strongest of competition -- Louisiana-Monroe and Southern Miss in 2017 and Boston College and Alabama State in 2019 -- but the players say the most important factor is that he commands the respect of the entire team. "It seems that they're playing harder for Coach Odell," senior offensive lineman Cole Minshew said. "How could you not? That's Coach Odell. I think we've gotten a lot better the last two weeks." Said quarterback James Blackman: "He deserves the love that we're showing him right now, because he's earned it. He's put in a lot of work, he's earned a lot of people's respect, especially around this school. And we love him for that." *ALSO SEE: What we're hearing on the Coaching Search Haggins clearly has made some changes to the way FSU's players handle themselves during games. There doesn't appear to be as much trash-talking or celebrating between plays, and he also has eliminated the "swag surfin" (choreographed swaying) that the team previously was doing before kickoffs. While a more business-like approach might not be seen as "player-friendly," Durden said Haggins has explained that those privileges have to be earned. "It's not a fear factor," Durden said. "But he has that respect factor. Everybody who comes in contact with him respects him. And I feel that's the biggest thing about a head coach. How can you be a successful head coach if you don't have the respect of your entire team? And I feel like that's what he has -- the respect factor. "The only bad thing I have ... is he wouldn't be my position coach anymore. And he's an amazing position coach."