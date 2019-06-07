There was plenty of blame to go around in 2018. Ask most fans, and they’ll probably point to the offensive line, quarterback and linebacker as the primary sources of the Florida State football team’s woes. But the truth of the matter is that every position fell short of expectations.



Out of all the offensive and defensive units, the play of the defensive backfield might have been the most disappointing. Despite being loaded with talent and depth, FSU’s secondary massively underachieved.