Florida State position review, analysis and preview: Secondary
There was plenty of blame to go around in 2018. Ask most fans, and they’ll probably point to the offensive line, quarterback and linebacker as the primary sources of the Florida State football team’s woes. But the truth of the matter is that every position fell short of expectations.
Out of all the offensive and defensive units, the play of the defensive backfield might have been the most disappointing. Despite being loaded with talent and depth, FSU’s secondary massively underachieved.
2018 In Review: A look at the numbers
* 268.7 passing yards allowed per game – No. 119 (out of 129)
* Team Passing Efficiency Defense – No. 79
* 72.4 team coverage grade by Pro Football Focus – No. 137 (FBS and FCS)
No matter how you look at the numbers, the defensive backfield was incredibly inconsistent. Getting torched by Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is one thing, but surrendering 475 passing yards to Samford, over 300 to Louisville, and allowing Florida’s Feleipe Franks to throw for three touchdowns is inexcusable.
The talent level simply doesn’t match up with the results.
