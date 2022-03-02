Florida State pulls off another upset, knocks off Notre Dame 74-70

If it was possible for the Florida State men's basketball team to have a more improbable victory than last Saturday's last-second win at Virginia, this might have been it. The Seminoles, once again playing without four injured starters, turned up their defensive pressure in the second half Wednesday night and upset Notre Dame, 74-70. Four FSU players scored in double-figures, led by freshman John Butler with a career-high 16, and RayQuan Evans hit two clutch free throws with 9.7 seconds remaining to secure the win. Notre Dame, which had won seven of its past eight games and was still in the running for the regular-season ACC title, fell to 21-9 and 14-5 in the conference. Florida State improves to 16-13 and 9-10. *** Don't miss out on any of our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial ***

Box Score: FSU 74, Notre Dame 70 "I can't say enough about this team," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "They keep finding ways to go out and represent themselves. ... We challenged our team to understand that we had an opportunity to prove to a lot of people how you handle adversity." Butler, who had only scored in double-figures once since December, set new career-highs for points (16), rebounds (8) and blocked shots (4). It was a huge boost on a night when the Seminoles got one starter back from injury but played without another. Senior guard Anthony Polite, who hadn't played in a month due to wrist surgery, came back and was immediately inserted into the starting lineup. But freshman guard Matthew Cleveland, who was the hero of last Saturday's win at Virginia, was held out with a virus. Polite, Evans and center Tanor Ngom each scored 12 points. Polite drained a huge 3-pointer with 46 seconds left to give FSU a 72-67 lead. Then after the Irish cut the deficit to 72-70, Evans hit his two clutch free throws to create the final margin. "His play, his leadership, his experience was extremely valuable," Hamilton said of Polite.

FSU freshman John Butler scored a career-high 16 points Wednesday vs. Notre Dame. (USAToday Sports Images)