Florida State pulls off another upset, knocks off Notre Dame 74-70

If it was possible for the Florida State men's basketball team to have a more improbable victory than last Saturday's last-second win at Virginia, this might have been it.

The Seminoles, once again playing without four injured starters, turned up their defensive pressure in the second half Wednesday night and upset Notre Dame, 74-70.

Four FSU players scored in double-figures, led by freshman John Butler with a career-high 16, and RayQuan Evans hit two clutch free throws with 9.7 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Notre Dame, which had won seven of its past eight games and was still in the running for the regular-season ACC title, fell to 21-9 and 14-5 in the conference. Florida State improves to 16-13 and 9-10.

*** Don't miss out on any of our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial ***