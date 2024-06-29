Florida State has completely locked down their quarterback for the 2025 cycle.

While Tramell Jones has been committed to Florida State for close to 15 months, rumors began to swirl that the Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin quarterback may be looking elsewhere after a few unofficial visits to rival Florida. In the end, Jones has decided to stick with the Seminoles.

Jones strongly hinted that this would be the case following his official visit, stating that he had informed the Florida State coaching staff of his decision and that Florida State 'knew where he had been standing with it'.

“They know where I stand with it,” Jones said. “They know where I’ve been standing with it. They know where I’ve been with it. That wasn’t anything to them. I’ve told coach Norvell, I’ve told coach Tokarz where I’m at. They know where I’m standing. They know what I’m doing."

At the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville early in the week, Jones told The Osceola that he planned to formally shut it down and that he was locked in with the Seminoles.