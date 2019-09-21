Florida State QB James Blackman injures knee, to undergo MRI Sunday
Florida State quarterback James Blackman, who helped lead the Seminoles to a 14-point halftime lead, left Saturday's game against Louisville after a violent sack early in the third quarter.
Before getting injured, Blackman completed 11 of 14 passes for 127 yards, and the Seminoles held a 21-7 lead against the Cardinals.
Blackman, a sophomore who has been FSU's starting quarterback all season, appeared to get hit hard in the head and the lower body. He left the field with the help of athletic trainers and went into the team's injury tent. He later emerged from the tent and had his left knee heavily bandaged with an ice wrap.
In his post-game press conference, head coach Willie Taggart didn't have an update on his starting quarterback's status but did not that he would undergo an MRI on Sunday.
Even before the injury, backup quarterback Alex Hornibrook saw some action in the first half Saturday. Hornibrook's first pass attempt as a Seminole went for a 44-yard touchdown to sophomore receiver Keyshawn Helton.
The former Wisconsin signal-caller had not played in either of FSU's first three games.
FSU also lost sophomore outside linebacker Jaiden Lars-Woodbey to a serious leg injury later in the third quarter. Lars-Woodbey was carted to the locker room with his leg in an air cast.
