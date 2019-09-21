Florida State quarterback James Blackman, who helped lead the Seminoles to a 14-point halftime lead, left Saturday's game against Louisville after a violent sack early in the third quarter.

Before getting injured, Blackman completed 11 of 14 passes for 127 yards, and the Seminoles held a 21-7 lead against the Cardinals.

Blackman, a sophomore who has been FSU's starting quarterback all season, appeared to get hit hard in the head and the lower body. He left the field with the help of athletic trainers and went into the team's injury tent. He later emerged from the tent and had his left knee heavily bandaged with an ice wrap.

Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial