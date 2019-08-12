Florida State's quarterback depth chart, which once looked bleak for 2019, suddenly is plenty well-stocked for the short and long term.

Redshirt freshman Jordan Travis, who transferred in from Louisville at the start of the spring semester, has been granted his waiver for immediate eligibility, Florida State announced this week.

If not for the waiver, Travis would have been allowed to practice with the Seminoles but not compete in a game until 2020. Now, he will be eligible to play immediately.

“We are excited for Jordan and thankful to the people who examined his situation and reason for his transfer,” head coach Willie Taggart said in a press release from FSU. “Specifically, we want to thank FSU’s compliance office, the Committee for Legislative Relief, the ACC faculty athletics representatives and the University of Louisville for their cooperation. This has been a long but deliberate process, and we are happy to achieve closure on Jordan’s situation.”

Travis joins redshirt sophomore James Blackman and graduate transfer Alex Hornibook. Hornibrook as the three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

***Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial***

FSU's quarterback depth chart looked to be razor thin earlier this year, when it appeared James Blackman might be the only scholarship quarterback available this fall. Former starter Deondre Francois had been dismissed from the program, Hornibrook had yet to announce his transfer, the Seminoles failed to sign a quarterback in February, and Travis' status was undetermined.

Now, the Seminoles will have three scholarship quarterbacks this fall -- Blackman, Hornibrook and Travis -- as well as walk-on Wyatt Rector.

Travis looked very comfortable running offensive coordinator Kendal Briles in the spring game, completing 22 of 28 passes for 241 yards.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council