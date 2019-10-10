Just don't expect FSU head coach Willie Taggart to share that information. At least not until kickoff against the Tigers (3:30 p.m., ABC).

They also likely know whether they are going to stick with senior Ricky Aguayo on field goals or make the switch to impressive walk-on Parker Grothaus. And whether starting left tackle Jauan Williams will be back in the lineup after missing the last three games with a sprained ankle.

With just over 48 hours remaining before their big game Saturday at No. 2 Clemson, Florida State's football coaches undoubtedly have a plan in place for how they expect to rotate quarterbacks James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook.

During his final media session before departing for Clemson, S.C., on Thursday, Taggart was playfully evasive when it came to discussing every one of those potential storylines.



Three days after confirming that Blackman would start but that Hornibrook would play on Saturday, Taggart had no interest in sharing specifics of how that might play out.

"It's gonna be a Saturday thing -- at 3:30," Taggart said. "Once the game starts, we're gonna roll those guys out there and just let it go."

When Taggart was asked a follow-up question about evaluating the quarterbacks during the game, he made it clear that nothing would be divulged ahead of time.

"Oh, you're on this quarterback thing again, huh?" Taggart said with a smile. "You're trying to figure it out, huh? 'How are you gonna do this quarterback thing, Coach?' The quarterback's gotta go in and execute. It all goes down to that. Prepare during the week, and then when you get out on the football field, you execute. You run the offense, and you lead them down and you try to score touchdowns. And don't turn the football over."

Taggart did say that both Blackman and Hornibrook have practiced well this week.

The Seminoles' second-year head coach was no more inclined to offer details about the plan at placekicker.

Aguayo, a four-year starter, has struggled in recent weeks, missing four of his last five field goal attempts after hitting three straight to start the season. FSU sent Grothaus out to kick the final two extra points against N.C. State, and Taggart said after that game that Grothaus would have taken the next field goal if an opportunity had come.

Earlier this week, Taggart said there was an open competition for the position. But on Thursday, he would offer nothing more.

"I'm not sure -- I think I'm gonna flip a coin when the ref does the coin toss at the beginning of the game," Taggart said with a smile. "Whatever it is, whether it's heads or tails ... I'll just tell Parker he's heads and Ricky you're tails. So wherever it is, that's who's going in."

While not quite as high-profile, there also is uncertainty surrounding the left tackle position, where Williams started the first two games of this season. The fourth-year junior returned to team workouts during the bye week, and Taggart said he practiced in full pads on Wednesday.

But Taggart was non-committal when it came to saying whether Williams will be back in the lineup or if senior Abdul Bello will keep the spot after starting the last three games.

"A lot better than what he's been before," Taggart said of how Williams looked on Wednesday. "He is available. So we'll see on Saturday."

Taggart also said that senior guard Cole Minshew could be available to play Saturday as well. Minshew, a previous starter, has missed the first five games due to a neck injury.