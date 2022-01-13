Florida State ranks No. 9 in final fall standings for Directors’ Cup
Florida State enjoyed another successful fall sports season, and the Seminoles are one of a few ACC schools to place inside the top 10 of the fall edition of the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings.
FSU finished ninth in the nation at the halfway mark of the cup standings, placing third among the four ACC programs within the top 10.
The Directors Cup reflects athletic departments’ success across all sports.
Although just halfway through the athletic year, FSU is well-positioned to finish again within the top 10 in the complete year rankings, which will be released later this spring.
Florida State is looking to finish in the top 10 for the third academic year in four tries. The 'Noles finished 16th in 2020-21, after the rankings took a year off due to COVID-19 in 2019-20.
In the two academic years prior to that, FSU finished seventh in 2018-19 and ninth in 2017-18.
The ACC placed the most schools in the top 10 and the top 25 of the list, with Notre Dame, North Carolina and Pittsburgh joining FSU.
