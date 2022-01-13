Florida State ranks No. 9 in final fall standings for Directors’ Cup

Florida State enjoyed another successful fall sports season, and the Seminoles are one of a few ACC schools to place inside the top 10 of the fall edition of the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings.

FSU finished ninth in the nation at the halfway mark of the cup standings, placing third among the four ACC programs within the top 10.

The Directors Cup reflects athletic departments’ success across all sports.

Although just halfway through the athletic year, FSU is well-positioned to finish again within the top 10 in the complete year rankings, which will be released later this spring.

