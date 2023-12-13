"I wanna thank my coaches and FSU for bringing me in. Much love to all my teammates and to the strength staff and trainers that have worked with me while I been here but I will be entering the transfer portal," Hill said in a social media post on Wednesday night.

The hits keep on coming for Florida State on Wednesday night. Less than an hour after redshirt junior linebacker DJ Lundy announced his intentions to enter the portal, redshirt freshman running back Rodney Hill announced that he too intends to enter the transfer portal.

With two running backs coming in with the 2024 recruiting class and with the room already full of talent, it was expected that there would be some attrition from the running back room at some point. That said, it comes as a slight surprise that Hill is testing the portal waters at this time, as he would be competing for a larger role as a traditional back given the probable departure of redshirt junior Trey Benson.

In two seasons with Florida State, Hill appeared in 16 games. He rushed for 234 yards on 77 attempts for two touchdowns. Hill has developed a reputation as a hard runner and has also established himself as part of a potent screen game that has been an effective part of this year's offense. He has caught five passes for 83 yards.

Hill was a three-star recruit according to Rivals, committing to Florida State as part of Mike Norvell's 2022 recruiting class. He attended Bulloch Academy in Statesboro, Georgia and was previously committed to Virginia before committing to Florida State.

With the timing of the announcement raising some eyebrows and with other dominoes left to fall, it's unclear what the true intentions of Hill's declaration may be, but the redshirt freshman as of now intends to test the transfer portal.

Hill is the 12th Seminole to enter the portal since it opened on Dec. 4. He joins FSU walk-on CJ Campbell as tailbacks who are in the portal.

