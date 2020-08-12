Florida State senior wide receiver D.J. Matthews, who has started for most of the past two seasons and is expected to be one of the Seminoles' top skill players in 2020, announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Matthews, who later deleted the tweet, is only the second FSU player to confirm a positive test for the coronavirus.

The Seminoles have had numerous other positive tests during the past few months, according to university sources, but FSU is not officially confirming any test results, citing student privacy laws.

