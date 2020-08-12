Florida State receiver D.J. Matthews confirms positive COVID test
Florida State senior wide receiver D.J. Matthews, who has started for most of the past two seasons and is expected to be one of the Seminoles' top skill players in 2020, announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Matthews, who later deleted the tweet, is only the second FSU player to confirm a positive test for the coronavirus.
The Seminoles have had numerous other positive tests during the past few months, according to university sources, but FSU is not officially confirming any test results, citing student privacy laws.
Because Matthews has participated in preseason camp, which opened late last week, other FSU players are expected to be tested for the virus on Thursday while Matthews remains in isolation.
According to CDC guidelines, which the NCAA recommends, Matthews will have to isolate for at least 10 days from the time of the positive test.
FSU has not offered details of its quarantine procedures, but the NCAA has recommended that players who were at high risk of exposure should quarantine for 14 days.
Matthews started nine games last season and recorded 36 receptions for 355 yards with three touchdowns. He also was the Seminoles' starting punt return specialist.
