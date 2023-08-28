Florida State releases first depth chart of 2023 season to begin LSU week
The first Florida State football game week of the 2023 season is finally here.
To mark the occasion, FSU coaches Mike Norvell, Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller and John Papuchis will speak to the media Monday about Sunday's upcoming game against No. 5 LSU.
Before that, however, FSU released its first depth chart of the 2023 season Monday morning after 20 preseason practices.
Here's how things break down on FSU's two-deep entering Week 1:
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Third string
|
Quarterback
|
Jordan Travis
|
Tate Rodemaker
|
Running back (1)
|
Trey Benson
|
Caziah Holmes OR Rodney Hill
|
Running back (2)
|
Lawrance Toafili
|
CJ Campbell Jr.
|
Wide receiver (Z)
|
Johnny Wilson
|
Kentron Poitier
|
Hykeem Williams
|
Wide receiver (X)
|
Keon Coleman
|
Darion Williamson OR Deuce Spann
|
Slot wide receiver
|
Destyn Hill OR Winston Wright Jr.
|
Tight end (1)
|
Kyle Morlock
|
Markeston Douglas
|
Tight end (2)
|
Jaheim Bell
|
Preston Daniel
|
Left tackle
|
Robert Scott
|
Bless Harris
|
Left guard
|
Casey Roddick
|
Keiondre Jones
|
Center
|
Maurice Smith
|
Darius Washington
|
Right guard
|
D'Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington
|
Right tackle
|
Jeremiah Byers OR Bless Harris
|
Defensive end
|
Jared Verse
|
Gilber Edmond
|
Defensive tackle (1)
|
Braden Fiske
|
Dennis Briggs Jr.
|
Daniel Lyons
|
Defensive tackle (2)
|
Fabien Lovett OR Joshua Farmer
|
Malcolm Ray
|
Defensive end (2)
|
Patrick Payton
|
Byron Turner Jr.
|
Linebacker (1)
|
Tatum Bethune
|
Omar Graham Jr. OR Blake Nichelson
|
Linebacker (2)
|
Kalen DeLoach OR DJ Lundy
|
|
Nickel cornerback
|
Jarrian Jones OR Greedy Vance Jr.
|
Edwin Joseph
|
Cornerback (1)
|
Fentrell Cypress
|
Azareye'h Thomas
|
Buck
|
Shyheim Brown
|
Ashlynd Barker
|
Free safety
|
Akeem Dent OR Kevin Knowles II
|
Conrad Hussey OR K.J. Kirkland
|
Cornerback (2)
|
Renardo Green
|
Quindarrius Jones
|
Kicker
|
Ryan Fitzgerald OR Tyler Keltner
|
|
Punter
|
Alex Mastromanno
|
Mac Chiumento
|
Snapper
|
James Rosenberry Jr.
|
Mason Arnold
|
Holder
|
Alex Mastromanno
|
Mac Chiumento
|
Kickoff specialist
|
Ryan Fitzgerald
|
Tyler Keltner
|
Kickoff returner (1)
|
Deuce Spann OR Trey Benson
|
Winston Wright Jr.
|
Kickoff returner (2)
|
Caziah Holmes
|
Destyn Hill
|
Punt returner
|
Keon Coleman
|
Lawrance Toafili
Updates from FSU's Monday coach press conferences
