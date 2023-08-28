The first Florida State football game week of the 2023 season is finally here.

To mark the occasion, FSU coaches Mike Norvell, Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller and John Papuchis will speak to the media Monday about Sunday's upcoming game against No. 5 LSU.

Before that, however, FSU released its first depth chart of the 2023 season Monday morning after 20 preseason practices.

Here's how things break down on FSU's two-deep entering Week 1: