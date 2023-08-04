Florida State administrators are reportedly being creative in how to raise funds, including the use of private equity and firms like JPMorgan Chase, according to a report by Sportico.

While the report doesn’t state what the funds would be used for, there are some pressing projects in the works for FSU athletics and Seminole Boosters, Inc.

Those include fundraising for a football-only facility, which broke ground in December, and the BOT gave approval for up to a $116 million bond issue. Sales are also underway for fans to purchase club seats on the west side of Doak Campbell Stadium. And on Wednesday, the BOT gave the green light to purchase one or two planes for a maximum $9 million investment with the intent for use by athletics, boosters and university officials (as well as potentially student-athletes).

The Sportico story does not outline how the money could be used or if it potentially would be an option to pay a $120 million buyout to the ACC, which holds the television rights to FSU’s games through 2036. But the writers note the timing and connect back to Wednesday's BOT meeting, in which president Richard McCullough expressed his frustration with the ACC's revenue distribution and the $30 million gap compared to the SEC and Big Ten.

FSU Board of Trustees chairman Peter Collins runs the Forge Capital Partners’ private equity fund.

Some highlights of the Sportico story:

A private equity group, Sixth Street, is “in advanced talks to lead a possible investment.”

Private investment has poured into pro sports in the last few years, including NBA, soccer, golf and Formula 1 racing. It is viewed as new ground for college athletics.

Money from private resources would be invested into a new company, with investors paid back from “future media/sponsorship revenue.”

While neither FSU officials nor BOT members commented for the story, Sportico mentions “additional capital could be used to bolster their current ACC membership or possibly to help fund an exit.”

The full story is worth your time and can be viewed here