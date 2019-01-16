Atlantic Coast Conference teams will have two bye weeks in 2019, and the Florida State Seminoles have to be happy with where theirs will fall.

FSU's first off week is scheduled for Oct. 5, just before the Seminoles travel to face defending national Clemson. Their second bye will come just before they travel to face rival Florida in Gainesville.

Florida State also will play all Saturday games for the first time in years -- no Thursdays, no Fridays and no Mondays.



One aspect of the schedule that won't be a hit for fans is the fact that is front-loaded with home games. After opening the season with a neutral-site game against Boise State in Jacksonville, the 'Noles will have home games in three of the next four weeks.

The first true road game will be played Sept. 14 at Virginia.