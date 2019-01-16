Ticker
Florida State's 2019 football schedule released

Ira Schoffel • Warchant.com
@iraschoffel
Managing Editor
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Atlantic Coast Conference teams will have two bye weeks in 2019, and the Florida State Seminoles have to be happy with where theirs will fall.

FSU's first off week is scheduled for Oct. 5, just before the Seminoles travel to face defending national Clemson. Their second bye will come just before they travel to face rival Florida in Gainesville.

Florida State also will play all Saturday games for the first time in years -- no Thursdays, no Fridays and no Mondays.

One aspect of the schedule that won't be a hit for fans is the fact that is front-loaded with home games. After opening the season with a neutral-site game against Boise State in Jacksonville, the 'Noles will have home games in three of the next four weeks.

The first true road game will be played Sept. 14 at Virginia.

2019 Florida State Football Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time

Aug. 31

Boise State

Jacksonville, Fla.

TBA

Sept. 7

Louisiana-Monroe

Doak Campbell

TBA

Sept. 14

Virginia

Charlottesville, Va.

TBA

Sept. 21

Louisville

Doak Campbell

TBA

Sept. 28

N.C. State

Doak Campbell

TBA

Oct. 5

OFF

---

---

Oct. 12

Clemson

Clemson, S.C.

TBA

Oct. 19

Wake Forest

Winston-Salem, N.C.

TBA

Oct. 26

Syracuse

Doak Campbell

TBA

Nov. 2

Miami

Doak Campbell

TBA

Nov. 9

Boston College

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TBA

Nov. 16

Alabama State

Doak Campbell

TBA

Nov. 23

OFF

---

---

Nov. 30

Florida

Gainesville, Fla.

TBA

------------

