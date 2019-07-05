As he traveled across north Georgia on Friday morning, shuttling from one under-16 baseball tournament to another, Mike Martin Jr.'s primary focus was on finding stars of the future.

At the same time, the newly hired Florida State head baseball coach can see the outlook for his first Seminole squad coming into much sharper focus.

Twelve FSU freshmen have already arrived on campus this summer, and Martin Jr. said the first impressions have been favorable.

"We're getting good reports on them in the classroom and from the strength and conditioning guys," Martin Jr. said. "I'm excited about that group."

The Seminoles' incoming class, which was ranked No. 14 nationally by Perfect Game, took a few big hits when infielder Yordys Valdes, pitcher Michael Dominguez and outfielder Grant McCray were all drafted and signed by major-league teams last month. But Martin Jr. said he can take some solace in knowing that the rest of the newcomers are all locked in with the program.

"That's a good feeling. A lot of coaches up here are still really sweating with their guys," he said. "And that's tough. I've been there and done it ... it's not fun."

The MLB Draft also took its toll on FSU's existing roster, of course. The Seminoles' top three juniors -- pitchers Drew Parrish and J.C. Flowers and third baseman Drew Mendoza -- were selected in the first eight rounds and have all signed with their pro teams.

According to MLB.com, Mendoza signed with the Washington Nationals for $800,000 (more than $180,000 over the "slot" money for that pick in the third round). Flowers, who went in the fourth round to the Pittsburgh Pirates, signed for $497,500. And Parrish, an eighth-rounder, signed with the Kansas City Royals for $167,500.

Florida State also lost senior shortstop Mike Salvatore, who was selected in the ninth round by the Seattle Mariners.

While those departures are significant, Martin Jr. is enthusiastic about a roster that returns staff ace CJ Van Eyk and several other veteran pitchers, as well as a slew of talented young hitters.

"I feel good about the pitching side, with guys like Chase Haney and his leadership," Martin Jr. said. "Losing Mendo and Salvatore on the offensive end is a lot, though, so we'll definitely have to have some guys step up and slide into those roles."

One very positive development in that regard was the recent successful shoulder surgery for outfielder Reese Albert. The sophomore slugger finished third on the team with nine home runs this season despite missing nearly 20 games due to injury and then playing through pain during the final two months of the season.

"The surgery was successful, and since it's his non-throwing arm, there's a real good chance we'll have him back in about four months, as opposed to seven or eight months," Martin Jr. said. "Even though he was banged up, he was a big lift for us. He's about as good as you'll find in right field, and he even slid into center when J.C. [Flowers] would come in to pitch.

"It was a gutty performance -- there were about six or eight weeks where he would get a shooting pain if he took a bad swing. But he didn't want to sit."

While Martin Jr. isn't necessarily hitting the transfer market hard, he's heard from numerous people with connections to current college players who are inquiring about opportunities with the Seminoles.

Just like in other sports, college baseball is seeing a slew of players entering the NCAA's new transfer portal in search of greener pastures. Many others, meanwhile, are operating through intermediaries and trying to gauge coaches' interest before taking that step.

"Advisers, guys who were their travel ball coaches two or three years ago ... everybody's reaching out, seeing if there's interest," Martin Jr. said. "But we won't talk to anybody until they're actually in the portal. Plus you've got to be careful with those kids. Some of them are going to be unpleasable no matter where they go."

The portal works both ways, of course. Three FSU freshmen -- infielders Troy Hamilton and Alec Sanchez and pitcher Chase Sanguinetti -- have announced that they are transferring. (Sanchez was the only one who contributed this past season, hitting .225 while making 10 starts and appearing in 40 games.)

If no one else departs, Martin Jr. said he should have a firm grasp on the Seminoles' entire 2020 roster by the end of this month.

The first-year head coach plans to return home from recruiting on Monday and will work next week on finishing up the hiring process for his new assistant coaches.

According to sources, former San Francisco Giants scout Mike Metcalf is expected to take over as the Seminoles' new hitting coach, and Kentucky assistant Jim Belanger is going to handle the FSU pitchers.

Martin said on Friday that he couldn't comment on either position, but he hopes to have his staff in place by the end of next week.

