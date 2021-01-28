Florida State's 2021 football schedule, TV information & kickoff times
After starting the season with a Sunday night home game against Notre Dame on Sept. 5, the Seminoles will stay home in Week 2 to face Jacksonville State. After that, it's mostly ACC games until the regular-season finale against rival Florida in Gainesville on Nov. 27.
The lone exception is a non-conference game against UMass, which is coached by former FSU offensive coordinator Walt Bell, on Oct. 23.
* Kickoff times and television will be updated as that information becomes available.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time (ET)/TV
|
Sept. 5
|
Notre Dame
|
Doak Campbell
|
Night
|
Sept. 11
|
Jax State
|
Doak Campbell
|
TBA
|
Sept. 18
|
@ Wake Forest
|
Winston-Salem
|
TBA
|
Sept. 25
|
Louisville
|
Doak Campbell
|
TBA
|
Oct. 2
|
Syracuse
|
Doak Campbell
|
TBA
|
Oct. 9
|
North Carolina
|
Chapel Hill
|
TBA
|
Oct. 16
|
Bye Week
|
--
|
|
Oct. 23
|
UMass
|
Doak Campbell
|
TBA
|
Oct. 30
|
@ Clemson
|
Clemson, SC
|
TBA
|
Nov. 6
|
NC State
|
Doak Campbell
|
TBA
|
Nov. 13
|
Miami
|
Doak Campbell
|
TBA
|
Nov. 20
|
@ Boston Col.
|
Boston, MA
|
TBA
|
Nov. 27
|
@ Florida
|
Gainesville
|
TBA
|
|
|
|
Note: The Syracuse game on Oct. 2 will be FSU's Family Weekend, and the UMass game on Oct. 23 will be homecoming.
Season tickets go on sale on Feb. 1 and can be purchased through the school's official website or by calling 850-644-1830.