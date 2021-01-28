 FSU's 2021 football schedule with dates, television information, kickoff times, and results.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-28 15:35:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Florida State's 2021 football schedule, TV information & kickoff times

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

After starting the season with a Sunday night home game against Notre Dame on Sept. 5, the Seminoles will stay home in Week 2 to face Jacksonville State. After that, it's mostly ACC games until the regular-season finale against rival Florida in Gainesville on Nov. 27.

The lone exception is a non-conference game against UMass, which is coached by former FSU offensive coordinator Walt Bell, on Oct. 23.

* Kickoff times and television will be updated as that information becomes available.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

Florida State Football 2021 Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time (ET)/TV

Sept. 5

Notre Dame

Doak Campbell

Night

Sept. 11

Jax State

Doak Campbell

TBA

Sept. 18

@ Wake Forest

Winston-Salem

TBA

Sept. 25

Louisville

Doak Campbell

TBA

Oct. 2

Syracuse

Doak Campbell

TBA

Oct. 9

North Carolina

Chapel Hill

TBA

Oct. 16

Bye Week

--


Oct. 23

UMass

Doak Campbell

TBA

Oct. 30

@ Clemson

Clemson, SC

TBA

Nov. 6

NC State

Doak Campbell

TBA

Nov. 13

Miami

Doak Campbell

TBA

Nov. 20

@ Boston Col.

Boston, MA

TBA

Nov. 27

@ Florida

Gainesville

TBA





All times ET

Note: The Syracuse game on Oct. 2 will be FSU's Family Weekend, and the UMass game on Oct. 23 will be homecoming.

Season tickets go on sale on Feb. 1 and can be purchased through the school's official website or by calling 850-644-1830.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}