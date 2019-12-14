Florida State junior running back Cam Akers, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in two of his three seasons in garnet and gold, announced on Saturday that he would be declaring for the NFL Draft.

It was a decision that seemed like an inevitability since he arrived on campus.

He said that he wouldn't be participating in the Seminoles' bowl game against Arizona State on Dec. 31.



"These last three years have been incredible," Akers said in a Twitter post on Saturday. "And I am so appreciative that the FSU family welcomed a kid from Mississippi with open arms. Knowing their was a decision to be made at the end of the season, these last few weeks have been difficult for me. I am thankful for my family and the support they have given me and for God putting me in this position. ... It's crazy to think that I've played my last game as a Florida State Seminole, but I will carry FSU with me wherever I go."

The former five-star recruit burst onto the scene in 2017, rushing for a program freshman record 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns.

He followed that up with a 706-yard, six-touchdown campaign as a sophomore and then finished off his FSU career with 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019.

All told, Akers rushed for 2,875 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also caught 69 passes for 486 yards and seven more scores.

He ranks sixth all-time in the FSU career rushing standings.