After three games, Harlon Barnett's Florida State defense is still in search of its first complete performance -- a game with two well-played halves of football.

This time, at least, the Seminoles had somewhat of an excuse.

After coming up with a number of big plays in the first half Saturday at Syracuse, limiting the Orange to six points and making two impressive stands inside its own 6-yard line, Barnett's group faltered in the second half of a 30-7 loss.

Worn down by a lopsided time of possession -- Syracuse held the ball for nearly 37 of 60 minutes -- the Seminoles offered little resistance after halftime as the Orange scored on four of six possessions to pull away for the surprisingly easy victory.

"We've got to be better offensively to keep our defense off the field," said FSU head coach Willie Taggart, whose team was forced to punt 10 times and manufactured only one scoring drive on Saturday. "They (the defense) played too much football tonight. You play that much, you're going to eventually break."

The defense, which was led by linebacker Dontavious Jackson (14 tackles, 2 tackles for loss) and defensive end Brian Burns (4 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss), got off to a much better start against the Orange than it did against Virginia Tech or Samford.

Barnett's group made some mistakes, including penalties on three separate third-down plays to extend Syracuse's first two scoring drives, but the Seminoles stood strong near the end zone.

On the Orange's second drive of the game, FSU stuffed them on three straight runs inside the 6-yard line to force a field goal. Then in the second quarter, Syracuse ran the ball on three consecutive plays from the FSU 1-yard line, and the 'Noles again shut down all three attempts.

Thanks in large part to those stops, the Seminoles trailed just 6-0 at halftime despite recording only one first down on their first seven possessions.