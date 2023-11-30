After leading Florida State to a perfect regular season and a spot in the 2023 ACC Football Championship game, Mike Norvell has been named the ACC Coach of the Year for the 2023 season.

Before Norvell claimed the honor this season, Florida State had claimed the award twice, most recently in 1997. While leading the Seminoles, College Football Hall of Famer Bobby Bowden won the award in both 1993 and 1997.

Heading into the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, the Seminoles are 12-0 for the fourth time in program history. Under Norvell’s watch, Florida State also posted its 10th perfect conference season, going 8-0 in league play.

The Seminoles are on an 18-game winning streak dating back to last year, the longest active streak in the ACC and the third-longest active streak in the country. The winning streak is also the second-longest in program history and third-longest in ACC history.

During its 18-game winning streak, Florida State has outscored its opponents 718-310.

FSU is also on an 11-game conference winning streak, the fifth-longest in the nation, has won nine straight at home, also the fifth-best streak in the nation, and seven straight contests on the road, tied for the fifth-longest in the nation.

Florida State leads the conference in points per game (38.8), while also allowing the lowest scoring total (16.8/game) on the season, which both rank in the top 15 nationally. Defensively, the Seminoles have allowed the fewest touchdowns among ACC teams (20) and the third-fewest yards (3,786). To date, the Seminole defense ranks inside the top 10 nationally in several categories, including total sacks and third-down conversion defense.

The Florida State defense has not allowed 30 points in a game this season, one of just four teams to do that in all of FBS this year. The 12-game streak is the longest active in the ACC and third-longest in the country.

Following a win over fifth-ranked LSU, Norvell and company joined the AP Poll top-five in week two of the 2023 season. Since then, the Seminoles have held their spot among the top five for each of the last 13 weeks of the season.

This season, Norvell has been named to the watch list for the Bear Bryant Award, while also earning a spot on the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year midseason watch list. During the 2019 season, Norvell was a finalist for the Bear Bryant Award after leading Memphis to a 12-2 season and a trip to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

Norvell is just the third coach in Florida State history to lead the Seminoles to multiple 10-win seasons while tallying the 25th and 26th double-digit win totals in program history.

In the past two seasons, Florida State has produced 40 All-ACC selections, including a school-record 25 honorees in 2023. The Seminoles saw a league-high eight first-team selections, highlighted by ACC Player and Offensive Player of the Year Jordan Travis. FSU also led the ACC in second and third-team honors, with six and four, respectively.

A total of 19 of Norvell’s pupils have been selected in the last seven NFL Drafts, including first-round pick Jermaine Johnson II, who was selected 26th overall by the New York Jets in 2022.

The breakdown of the voting for the 2023 ACC Football Coach of the Year:

ACC Coach of the Year

Mike Norvell – Florida State (36)

Jeff Brohm – Louisville (16)

Dave Doeren – NC State (10)

Brent Key – Georgia Tech (2)