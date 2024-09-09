Florida State's Week 4 home game vs. Cal set for primetime
After a noon game this Saturday vs. Memphis, the Florida State football team will be back in primetime next weekend for Week 4 of its 2024 season.
The ACC announced Monday afternoon that the Seminoles' (0-2, 0-2 in ACC) Sept. 21 home game vs. conference newcomer Cal (2-0) will be played at 7 p.m. and broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2 from Doak Campbell Stadium,
The Golden Bears are coming off a 21-14 road win at Auburn on Saturday. This will be Cal's first conference game as an ACC program since moving from the Pac-12 to the ACC this offseason.
This will be the first-ever matchup between FSU and Cal, with over 2,500 miles separating Berkeley, Calif., and Tallahassee.
ACC week 4 schedule
Friday, September 20
Stanford at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – previously announced
Saturday, September 21
NC State at Clemson, Noon ET on ABC
James Madison at North Carolina, Noon ET on ACC Network
Virginia at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Rutgers at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
Youngstown State at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network – previously announced
Duke at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU
TCU at SMU, 5 p.m. ET on The CW – previously announced
Michigan State at Boston College, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network
The following three games will have the network designated after the Week 3 games this Saturday, September 14
Georgia Tech at Louisville – 3:30 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2
Cal at Florida State, 7 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2
Miami at South Florida, 7 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2