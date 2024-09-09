PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Florida State's Week 4 home game vs. Cal set for primetime

Curt Weiler • TheOsceola
Senior Writer
@CurtMWeiler

After a noon game this Saturday vs. Memphis, the Florida State football team will be back in primetime next weekend for Week 4 of its 2024 season.

The ACC announced Monday afternoon that the Seminoles' (0-2, 0-2 in ACC) Sept. 21 home game vs. conference newcomer Cal (2-0) will be played at 7 p.m. and broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2 from Doak Campbell Stadium,

The Golden Bears are coming off a 21-14 road win at Auburn on Saturday. This will be Cal's first conference game as an ACC program since moving from the Pac-12 to the ACC this offseason.

This will be the first-ever matchup between FSU and Cal, with over 2,500 miles separating Berkeley, Calif., and Tallahassee.

ACC week 4 schedule

Friday, September 20

Stanford at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – previously announced

Saturday, September 21

NC State at Clemson, Noon ET on ABC

James Madison at North Carolina, Noon ET on ACC Network

Virginia at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Rutgers at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Youngstown State at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network – previously announced

Duke at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU

TCU at SMU, 5 p.m. ET on The CW – previously announced

Michigan State at Boston College, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network

The following three games will have the network designated after the Week 3 games this Saturday, September 14

Georgia Tech at Louisville – 3:30 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2

Cal at Florida State, 7 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2

Miami at South Florida, 7 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2

