After a noon game this Saturday vs. Memphis, the Florida State football team will be back in primetime next weekend for Week 4 of its 2024 season.

The ACC announced Monday afternoon that the Seminoles' (0-2, 0-2 in ACC) Sept. 21 home game vs. conference newcomer Cal (2-0) will be played at 7 p.m. and broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2 from Doak Campbell Stadium,

The Golden Bears are coming off a 21-14 road win at Auburn on Saturday. This will be Cal's first conference game as an ACC program since moving from the Pac-12 to the ACC this offseason.

This will be the first-ever matchup between FSU and Cal, with over 2,500 miles separating Berkeley, Calif., and Tallahassee.