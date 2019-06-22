News More News
Florida State leading the way for Rivals100 WR following visit

Michael Langston • Warchant
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting Analyst
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

The Florida State coaching staff has gone through a very busy week of recruiting visits and that wrapped up on Friday with up to six targets on campus.

Robinson visiting with FSU coaches on Friday. (Warchant.com)

Following his decommitment from MIami, Florida State was the team rumored to be the leader for Palm Beach Central standout Bryan Robinson. The reason? He has a close bond with FSU assistant coach Ron Dugans, who just happens to be the former receivers coach at Miami.

On Friday, the Rivals100 receiver once again got a chance to spend time with Dugans. Reuniting with FSU's receivers' coach and his visit didn't disappoint as the 'Noles made a big impression. So much so that the Seminoles are now officially out in front for his services.

