Following his decommitment from MIami, Florida State was the team rumored to be the leader for Palm Beach Central standout Bryan Robinson. The reason? He has a close bond with FSU assistant coach Ron Dugans, who just happens to be the former receivers coach at Miami.

On Friday, the Rivals100 receiver once again got a chance to spend time with Dugans. Reuniting with FSU's receivers' coach and his visit didn't disappoint as the 'Noles made a big impression. So much so that the Seminoles are now officially out in front for his services.