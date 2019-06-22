Florida State leading the way for Rivals100 WR following visit
The Florida State coaching staff has gone through a very busy week of recruiting visits and that wrapped up on Friday with up to six targets on campus.
Following his decommitment from MIami, Florida State was the team rumored to be the leader for Palm Beach Central standout Bryan Robinson. The reason? He has a close bond with FSU assistant coach Ron Dugans, who just happens to be the former receivers coach at Miami.
On Friday, the Rivals100 receiver once again got a chance to spend time with Dugans. Reuniting with FSU's receivers' coach and his visit didn't disappoint as the 'Noles made a big impression. So much so that the Seminoles are now officially out in front for his services.
