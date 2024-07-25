Florida State's football team won't be on the practice field on Saturday, but the Seminoles are expected to host some of the top prospects from the southeast and around the country for unofficial visits this weekend.

The recruiting calendar will move to a Dead Period on Aug. 1 and FSU will not be able to host prospects on-campus again until September when the calendar turns back to an Evaluation Period.

Here is who the Osceola expects to see on-campus this weekend.