The anticipation for Florida State football's 2023 season is already out of control.

The next major offseason milestone for the Seminoles will be their spring football camp. FSU shared the dates for its spring camp Thursday afternoon.

The Seminoles will hold their first spring practice on Monday, March 6 and get three practices in before a 10-day off period which falls during FSU's spring break. The Seminoles will return March 21 and practice every second or third day there from there, culminating with the Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase at Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday, April 15 at 4 p.m.

The other date of note, FSU's Pro Day, falls on March 31. FSU's graduating players and those who left early to declare for the NFL Draft, will work out in FSU's indoor practice facility in front of scouts and NFL team personnel looking to bolster their stock.

The Osceola's spring preview coverage will ramp up next week with position previews and other content looking ahead to the most anticipated FSU spring camp in a number of years.

This spring will provide a look at all of the newest Seminoles, both incoming freshmen like Brock Glenn and Hykeem Williams, and transfer additions like Jaheim Bell, Fentrell Cypress and Braden Fiske. It also will show the strides the returning players have made during the Tour of Duty offseason conditioning program.

2023 FSU football spring schedule

Monday, March 6 – Spring Practice #1

Wednesday, March 8 – Spring Practice #2

Friday, March 10 – Spring Practice #3

Tuesday, March 21 – Spring Practice #4

Thursday, March 23 – Spring Practice #5

Saturday, March 25 – Spring Practice #6

Tuesday, March 28 – Spring Practice #7

Thursday, March 30 – Spring Practice #8

Friday, March 31 – Pro Day

Saturday, April 1 – Spring Practice #9

Tuesday, April 4 – Spring Practice #10

Thursday, April 6 – Spring Practice #11

Tuesday, April 11 – Spring Practice #12

Thursday, April 13 – Spring Practice #13

Saturday, April 15 – Garnet & Gold Spring Showcase (4 p.m.)

Monday, April 17 – Spring Practice #15