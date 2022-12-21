Florida State signs 4-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons
Florida State has officially signed the only high school offensive line commit in its 2023 class.
Four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons officially submitted his NLI Wednesday just before 9 a.m., inking his pledge to the Seminoles.
The 6-foot-7 prospect is ranked by Rivals as the No. 32 offensive tackle and No. 53 player from Florida in the 2023 class. This despite Simmons only playing two years of high school football at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International after arriving in the United States from his home country of Sweden.
While Simmons doesn’t have a great deal of football experience, he does have football pedigree. His father, Abel, was an offensive lineman at Oklahoma from 1996-98. He also has the frame to play on the offensive line, listed by FSU at 6-foot-8, 300 pounds.
Simmons committed to FSU in July, a few weeks after his official visit in Tallahassee. He chose the Seminoles over Florida, Tennessee and Oklahoma State, all of whom hosted him for official visits in the spring/summer.
As mentioned above, Simmons is FSU’s only incoming recruit on the offensive line in this class from the high-school ranks. However, the expectation is that FSU will also add multiple offensive linemen through the transfer portal.
Charles Fishbein on Simmons: He gives you that size you want on the outside. He is not super long, but Simmons should be able to handle rushers off the edge. He has very good feet. He is a big guy that can move laterally. He also can help as a run blocker. Simmons is not a finished product but when that happens you could be looking at a future NFL first-round draft pick.
Pat Burnham on Simmons: Another tall, long, lean athlete. Simmons has a huge upside. He has extremely long arms which help in pass protection. He has outstanding feet and lateral movement in pass protection as well. His athletic enough to be an effective down field blocker against smaller players. He if lives up to his potential FSU could have an all-conference left tackle in a couple of years.
Please click on the link below to access Simmons' junior season HUDL highlights:
Junior year Highlights - Lucas Simmons highlights - Hudl
