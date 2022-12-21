Florida State has officially signed the only high school offensive line commit in its 2023 class.

Four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons officially submitted his NLI Wednesday just before 9 a.m., inking his pledge to the Seminoles.

The 6-foot-7 prospect is ranked by Rivals as the No. 32 offensive tackle and No. 53 player from Florida in the 2023 class. This despite Simmons only playing two years of high school football at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International after arriving in the United States from his home country of Sweden.

While Simmons doesn’t have a great deal of football experience, he does have football pedigree. His father, Abel, was an offensive lineman at Oklahoma from 1996-98. He also has the frame to play on the offensive line, listed by FSU at 6-foot-8, 300 pounds.

Simmons committed to FSU in July, a few weeks after his official visit in Tallahassee. He chose the Seminoles over Florida, Tennessee and Oklahoma State, all of whom hosted him for official visits in the spring/summer.

As mentioned above, Simmons is FSU’s only incoming recruit on the offensive line in this class from the high-school ranks. However, the expectation is that FSU will also add multiple offensive linemen through the transfer portal.



