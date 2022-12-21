Florida State signs three-star cornerback Ja’Bril Rawls to 2023 class
Ja’Bril Rawls is officially a Florida State Seminole.
The three-star cornerback out of Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic submitted his letter of intent to FSU on Wednesday.
A 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback, Rawls chose the Seminoles on Aug. 1, picking FSU over offers from Missouri, West Virginia, Mississippi State and others. He officially visited last weekend with a number of other FSU commits.
His offer list may not be the most impressive and Rivals may not rank him nationally among cornerbacks or among the best Florida prospects in the 2023 class. Rawls’ production during his senior season is undeniable, though. His senior season at Pensacola Catholic was productive in all phases of the game.
Offensively, he caught 25 passes for 456 yards with seven touchdown catches. Defensively, he had four interceptions, five pass breakups and 43 tackles. On special teams, he had more than 500 total return yards, averaging over 38 yards per kick return and over 18 yards per punt return.
Rawls is one of three defensive backs committed to FSU entering the early signing period, along with Kenton Kirkland and Quindarrius Jones. However, the Seminoles are still targeting a few high school defensive backs as well as a transfer or two to further bolster their secondary for the 2023 season.
Charles Fishbein on Rawls: He gives you both the size and length you want in a corner prospect. He has the ability to shut down his side of the field. His range gives you some versatility on the back end. He can play anywhere in the secondary".
Pat Burnham on Rawls: He is a long, lean athlete who runs extremely well. Rawls exhibits outstanding ball skills whether catching passes as a wide receiver or competing for the ball as a defensive back. He competes for the ball and is very good at catching the ball at its highest point and shows outstanding concentration and body control. He is a guy that is a good enough athlete to play cornerback, safety or wide receiver and be very good at any of the three. One of the more underrated or more under publicized prospects the Seminoles will sign this year in my opinion.
