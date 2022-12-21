Ja’Bril Rawls is officially a Florida State Seminole.

The three-star cornerback out of Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic submitted his letter of intent to FSU on Wednesday.

A 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback, Rawls chose the Seminoles on Aug. 1, picking FSU over offers from Missouri, West Virginia, Mississippi State and others. He officially visited last weekend with a number of other FSU commits.

His offer list may not be the most impressive and Rivals may not rank him nationally among cornerbacks or among the best Florida prospects in the 2023 class. Rawls’ production during his senior season is undeniable, though. His senior season at Pensacola Catholic was productive in all phases of the game.

Offensively, he caught 25 passes for 456 yards with seven touchdown catches. Defensively, he had four interceptions, five pass breakups and 43 tackles. On special teams, he had more than 500 total return yards, averaging over 38 yards per kick return and over 18 yards per punt return.

Rawls is one of three defensive backs committed to FSU entering the early signing period, along with Kenton Kirkland and Quindarrius Jones. However, the Seminoles are still targeting a few high school defensive backs as well as a transfer or two to further bolster their secondary for the 2023 season.



