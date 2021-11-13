Florida State snaps UM streak with last-minute drive; 'Noles win 31-28
The streak is over! And it took an improbable last-minute drive by Jordan Travis and the Florida State offense to end it.
After FSU allowed the Miami Hurricanes to score 21 straight points and take an eight-point lead midway through the fourth quarter Saturday, Jordan Travis led the Seminoles to two late scores to claim a 31-28 victory and end the Hurricanes' win streak in the series at four games.
With the win, FSU improves to 4-6 on the season and 3-4 in the ACC, while Miami falls to 5-5 and 3-2.
"Wow. What a game," FSU coach Mike Norvell said to start his postgame press conference. "So proud of our team, coaches, everybody involved in this program."
The game was much more dramatic than it looked like it might be early.
Florida State's defense was outstanding in the first half, forcing three Miami turnovers as the Seminoles raced out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter.
The Seminoles' first score came on a 2-yard run by Travis, and the second came on a 12-yard run by Jashaun Corbin. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald then sandwiched a pair of short field goals around a Miami touchdown to make it 20-7 at the break.
Florida State led by just 13 points despite having a 259-125 yard advantage in total offense and a 3-0 edge in turnovers. Miami also had committed a slew of penalties, but FSU's offense failed to capitalize on golden opportunities.
The trend continued in the second half as the Seminoles began to struggle on both sides of the ball and special teams.
Miami got a huge break midway through the third quarter when a third-and-10 pass by Tyler Van Dyke was deflected by FSU's Kevin Knowles but somehow landed in the hands of UM receiver Mike Harley in the back of the end zone.
Then the Hurricanes took a 21-20 lead on Van Dyke's four-yard pass to tight end Will Mallory on fourth-and-2. And after a three-and-out by the Seminoles' offense, the Hurricanes struck quickly once again.
Van Dyke hit running back Jaylan Knighton across the middle of the field, Knighton bounced off of would-be tackle by Jarvis Brownlee and raced into the end zone for a 35-yard score to make it 28-20.
Florida State responded with a drive of its own, but the Seminoles settled for a 29-yard field goal -- Fitzgerald's third of the game from less than 30 yards.
Then the Seminoles' defense came through with a big three-and-out to keep the score 28-23, and the offense delivered the game-winning drive.
"I had the ultimate confidence they were going to make the play that was necessary," Norvell said of his defense, explaining why he decided to kick the field goal. "I had the ultimate confidence."
FSU took possession at its own 20-yard line trailing by five with 2:19 remaining, and Travis led the 'Noles the length of the field in less than two minutes. The two big plays were a 59-yard pass to Ja'Khi Douglas and a 24-yarder to Andrew Parchment on fourth-and-14.
Travis then plunged in from 1-yard out to take the lead, and he ran in the two-point conversion to put the 'Noles up by three.
Travis finished the game 18 of 26 for 274 yards, and he ran 22 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior defensive end Jermaine Johnson delivered an all-time heroic performance with seven tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble.
"I tried to do all I could," the Georgia transfer said. "I love these boys. This is my last game in Doak Campbell. I just wanted to make everyone happy."
