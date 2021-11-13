Florida State snaps UM streak with last-minute drive; 'Noles win 31-28

The streak is over! And it took an improbable last-minute drive by Jordan Travis and the Florida State offense to end it. After FSU allowed the Miami Hurricanes to score 21 straight points and take an eight-point lead midway through the fourth quarter Saturday, Jordan Travis led the Seminoles to two late scores to claim a 31-28 victory and end the Hurricanes' win streak in the series at four games. With the win, FSU improves to 4-6 on the season and 3-4 in the ACC, while Miami falls to 5-5 and 3-2. "Wow. What a game," FSU coach Mike Norvell said to start his postgame press conference. "So proud of our team, coaches, everybody involved in this program." *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis runs Saturday against Miami. (Logan Stanford/Special to Warchant)

Box Score: FSU 31, Miami 28 The game was much more dramatic than it looked like it might be early. Florida State's defense was outstanding in the first half, forcing three Miami turnovers as the Seminoles raced out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter. The Seminoles' first score came on a 2-yard run by Travis, and the second came on a 12-yard run by Jashaun Corbin. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald then sandwiched a pair of short field goals around a Miami touchdown to make it 20-7 at the break. Florida State led by just 13 points despite having a 259-125 yard advantage in total offense and a 3-0 edge in turnovers. Miami also had committed a slew of penalties, but FSU's offense failed to capitalize on golden opportunities. *ALSO SEE: Updates and notes from the postgame press conference The trend continued in the second half as the Seminoles began to struggle on both sides of the ball and special teams. Miami got a huge break midway through the third quarter when a third-and-10 pass by Tyler Van Dyke was deflected by FSU's Kevin Knowles but somehow landed in the hands of UM receiver Mike Harley in the back of the end zone. Then the Hurricanes took a 21-20 lead on Van Dyke's four-yard pass to tight end Will Mallory on fourth-and-2. And after a three-and-out by the Seminoles' offense, the Hurricanes struck quickly once again. Van Dyke hit running back Jaylan Knighton across the middle of the field, Knighton bounced off of would-be tackle by Jarvis Brownlee and raced into the end zone for a 35-yard score to make it 28-20.