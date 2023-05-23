Florida State softball super regional opponent preview: Georgia
With a spot in the Women's College World Series on the line, the Tallahassee Super Regional this weekend will be a matchup of strength vs. strength.
No. 3 overall seed Florida State (53-9) got back to the brink of its fifth WCWS appearance since 2014 behind an impressive pitching staff that ranks eighth nationally in earned run average (1.65).
No. 14 seed Georgia (42-13), which will be traveling to Tallahassee for the three-game series, brings with it one of the most high-powered offenses in the country.
Before the series begins Thursday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2), here's a preview of the Bulldogs.
Offense
UGA comes into the Tallahassee Super Regional on a hot streak, having coasted through its Athens Regional last weekend with three wins by a combined margin of 32-6.
A big part of that offensive outburst came from what the Bulldogs do best as they mashed nine home runs over the three games. That raises their season home run total to 91, which ranks fourth nationally and is 16 more than any other SEC team has this season.
A big part of that home run production comes from a pair of contributors in junior outfielder Jayda Kearney (19 home runs) and senior infielder Sara Mosley (17 home runs). Two other UGA hitters have 10-plus homers this season and six have hit five or more.
While Kearney and Mosley are the team's main sluggers, they also hit for average, posting .377 and .360 batting averages this season, respectively.
Overall, UGA hits .322 as a team, which ranks 11th nationally and best in the SEC. UGA's .589 slugging percentage this season is second nationally to only Oklahoma.
The Bulldogs aren't overly lethal on the bases with 51 stolen bases in 55 games this season. Sophomore outfielder Dallis Goodknight has accounted for much of that production on the basepaths with 21 stolen bases in 22 attempts.
UGA's lineup doesn't walk a ton, with 160 walks in 55 games (2.9 per game).
While home runs are the Bulldogs' strength, they may not be easy to come by against FSU's pitching staff. The Seminoles' top two pitchers, Kathryn Sandercock (1.11 ERA) and Makenna Reid (0.95 ERA), each rank in the top 10 nationally in earned run average.
Over 239 combined innings between them this season, Sandercock and Reid have allowed just 12 total home runs. Sandercock has allowed eight over 164.2 innings while the freshman Reid has allowed four home runs over 74.1 innings.
Overall, FSU's pitching staff has allowed 22 home runs over 398.1 innings, equating to one home run every 18.1 innings.
Pitching
While FSU embraces a by-committee approach to its pitching staff with five pitchers throwing 30-plus innings this season, Georgia relies far more heavily on a smaller group of arms in the circle.
Senior Shelby Walters and junior Madison Kerpics each have surpassed the 140-inning mark this season, combining to throw 302 of UGA's 358.2 innings this season (84.2%).
FSU has some familiarity with Walters, who is in her first year with the Bulldogs after transferring in from Duke. She made three career appearances against the Seminoles during her time at Duke, allowing five runs on 12 hits over 10 innings with no wins and one loss.
Walters' lone season at Georgia has been a smashing success. She earned first-team All-SEC honors, posting an 18-5 record and a 1.45 ERA over 159 innings. Like Sandercock, Walters is not overly reliant on the strikeout, recording 106 of them so far this season.
While she's only walked 29 batters this season, Walters has been hittable at moments, allowing an opposing batter's average of .221, 131 hits and a WHIP of over 1.00 this season.
Walters has also served as a closer of sorts for UGA this season. Her seven saves are tied for sixth nationally and only one behind Sandercock's eight.
A second-team All-SEC pitcher this season, Kerpics (19-6, 2.40 ERA) is a complementary counterpunch to Walters, averaging nearly a strikeout per inning with 133 Ks in 143 innings of work.
However, she's struggled at times with control, issuing 56 walks (2.74 per seven innings) and hitting 16 batters. Considering FSU's speed and proclivity for taking walks, that could play into the Seminoles' advantage.
Kylie Macy is the only other Georgia pitcher who has thrown 15 or more innings this season. While she may throw in the right situation depending on how the series plays out, it's unlikely FSU will see too much of her considering her 4.28 ERA and five home runs allowed over 34.1 innings this season.
Defense
UGA ranks 37th nationally with a .973 fielding percentage this season. The Bulldogs have committed 41 errors in their 55 games and are marginally ahead of the Seminoles (.968, 80th nationally) in fielding percentage.
An additional aspect not factored into fielding percentage is how capable Georgia is of stopping FSU's speed on the bases. The Seminoles have swiped 123 stolen bases this season, 11th-most in the country and the most by a team from a Power Five conference.
UGA, led by primary catchers Lyndi Rae Davis and Marisa Miller, threw out 12 of their 44 would-be base stealers this season for a stolen base allowed percentage of 72.7%. Those 12 caught stealings this season were second-most in the SEC and may present a challenge to how aggressive FSU likes to be on the bases.
Tallahassee Super Regional Schedule
Thursday: 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Friday: 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday: TBA (If necessary)
