With a spot in the Women's College World Series on the line, the Tallahassee Super Regional this weekend will be a matchup of strength vs. strength.

No. 3 overall seed Florida State (53-9) got back to the brink of its fifth WCWS appearance since 2014 behind an impressive pitching staff that ranks eighth nationally in earned run average (1.65).

No. 14 seed Georgia (42-13), which will be traveling to Tallahassee for the three-game series, brings with it one of the most high-powered offenses in the country.

Before the series begins Thursday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2), here's a preview of the Bulldogs.

Georgia softball season stats

Offense

UGA comes into the Tallahassee Super Regional on a hot streak, having coasted through its Athens Regional last weekend with three wins by a combined margin of 32-6.

A big part of that offensive outburst came from what the Bulldogs do best as they mashed nine home runs over the three games. That raises their season home run total to 91, which ranks fourth nationally and is 16 more than any other SEC team has this season.

A big part of that home run production comes from a pair of contributors in junior outfielder Jayda Kearney (19 home runs) and senior infielder Sara Mosley (17 home runs). Two other UGA hitters have 10-plus homers this season and six have hit five or more.

While Kearney and Mosley are the team's main sluggers, they also hit for average, posting .377 and .360 batting averages this season, respectively.

Overall, UGA hits .322 as a team, which ranks 11th nationally and best in the SEC. UGA's .589 slugging percentage this season is second nationally to only Oklahoma.

The Bulldogs aren't overly lethal on the bases with 51 stolen bases in 55 games this season. Sophomore outfielder Dallis Goodknight has accounted for much of that production on the basepaths with 21 stolen bases in 22 attempts.

UGA's lineup doesn't walk a ton, with 160 walks in 55 games (2.9 per game).

While home runs are the Bulldogs' strength, they may not be easy to come by against FSU's pitching staff. The Seminoles' top two pitchers, Kathryn Sandercock (1.11 ERA) and Makenna Reid (0.95 ERA), each rank in the top 10 nationally in earned run average.

Over 239 combined innings between them this season, Sandercock and Reid have allowed just 12 total home runs. Sandercock has allowed eight over 164.2 innings while the freshman Reid has allowed four home runs over 74.1 innings.

Overall, FSU's pitching staff has allowed 22 home runs over 398.1 innings, equating to one home run every 18.1 innings.