It all started in a film room in Pensacola, Fla.

Newly hired Florida State football coach Willie Taggart was putting the finishing touches on his inaugural recruiting class, searching for a few more players to add to his roster, when a high school coach popped in a video featuring wide receiver Keyshawn Helton.

At the time, the 5-foot, 9-inch Helton was not even on the Seminoles' radar. His only scholarship offers were from smaller schools.

It only took a few moments for Taggart to realize that Helton was a name he needed to know ... all thanks to a coach who didn't even work at Helton's school.

“I was trying to recruit one of his guys, but all he kept talking about was Keyshawn,” Taggart remembered this past week. “As soon as I saw him on film for the first time, I drove to his school and got a chance to meet him. Once I met him, I thought, ‘Yeah, this is the guy I want right here.’"