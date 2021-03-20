It can be difficult to judge one unit versus another during an intrasquad spring scrimmage. There are a lot of moving parts, which makes it tough to get a clear picture of how the offense or defense is performing overall.

These moving parts include different personnel groupings, situational series instead of a true game format, and tinkering with play calls and formations. All these things make it tough to truly compare apples to apples.

* Unofficial offense stats from scrimmage

But what can be judged is how smoothly a unit operates. On Saturday, there were relatively few penalties, hardly any dropped passes, not many missed tackles, nor a ton of blown coverages. Sure, mistakes were made on both sides of the ball, but not what you might expect for the first scrimmage of the spring.

As Norvell pointed out in his post-scrimmage interview, there weren’t many pre-snap penalties, and I only counted one drop on the day. The offense probably couldn’t say that for one game all of last season.

It also looked like all three scholarship quarterbacks -- Jordan Travis, McKenzie Milton and Tate Rodemaker (Chubba Purdy is out for the remainder of the spring) -- had a solid grasp of the offense and never appeared rattled. There was one interception on the day (maybe another should have been picked), but for the most part the QBs protected the football. The lone downside might have been a handful of poor snaps from center that wreaked havoc with the offense a couple times.