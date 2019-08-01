News More News
Florida State star receiver Tamorrion Terry to miss part of practice

Florida State star receiver Tamorrion Terry will miss a couple weeks while recovering from minor knee surgery. (Gene Williams / Warchant.com)
Ira Schoffel • Warchant
@iraschoffel
Managing Editor
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Florida State head coach Willie Taggart confirmed Warchant.com's report that star wide receiver Tamorrion Terry will miss some practice time at the start of preseason camp.

"He won't start (practice) with us but don't necessarily have a set date when he'll be in training camp." Taggart said during his Thursday press conference.

FSU practice opens Friday morning.

Taggart said he expects Terry to return to practice at some point, and be good to go for FSU's season opener against Boise State in Jacksonville.

The redshirt sophomore is the Seminoles' leading returning receiver in terms of yardage. Taggart didn't elaborate on the injury, but a source close to the receiver told Warchant that he underwent minor knee surgery.

Terry, was one of just two Seminoles tabbed by media for the Preseason All-ACC team. The Georgia product caught 35 passes last season for 744 yards and eight touchdowns.

