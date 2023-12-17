Jaheim Bell is turning pro following a year in which he led Florida State's tight ends in receptions and receiving yards.

The 6-foot-3, 239-pound Bell made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter. Bell did not state whether he would be playing in the Orange Bowl against Georgia on Dec. 30.

Bell battled injuries down the stretch but was a major part of offense in 2023. The South Carolina transfer had 39 receptions for 503 yards and two touchdowns. He trailed only Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson in receptions and receiving yards.

FSU's tight end room will take on a different shape in 2024 with Bell's departure and Markeston Douglas' transfer to Arizona State. Preston Daniel is also in the transfer portal.

The Seminoles will welcome in Rivals' No. 1 tight end in the class of 2024, Landen Thomas, to a group that features Kyle Morlock as well as Jackson West and Brian Courtney. West was used more and more later in the year as a blocker, although he did not record a catch.