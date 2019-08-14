It's not unusual to have tight ends who are stronger in one area than another.

When the Seminoles signed Camren McDonald out of California's Long Beach Poly, they were well aware that he was more polished as a receiver than a blocker. And when former fullback Gabe Nabers was moved to tight end before last season, it was understandable that he was initially more capable of contributing with his blocking.

Fast-forward 12 months, and Florida State's versatile tight end group believes it has begun blurring the lines between those perceived strengths and weaknesses.

"I'm very confident that everyone in the tight end room can do anything that a coach asks us to," Nabers said. "Whether that's blocking, catching, anything."

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com

Versatility is important for a tight end in any offense, but it is especially so in a spread attack like the one orchestrated by first-year coordinator Kendal Briles. Because Briles will have the Seminoles running with an extremely fast-paced tempo, there won't be time to substitute tight ends based on their individual skill sets.

"He expects us to be prolific playmakers and make plays down the field," McDonald said. "And be just a sixth offensive lineman (on other downs). We have to be complete football players in this offense."

Tight ends certainly have been major weapons under Briles in the past.

Last year at Houston, Cougars tight end Romello Brooker enjoyed a breakout season, catching 33 passes for 409 yards and seven touchdowns. One year earlier, when Briles was at FAU, Owls tight end Harrison Bryant caught 32 passes for 408 yards and five touchdowns.

A Florida State tight end hasn't caught more than 30 passes in a season since 2014, when Nick O'Leary caught 48 and won the Mackey Award as the top tight end in the country.

But the Seminoles believe that trend could be changing in 2019.

"The tight ends have been having a lot of production in camp so far," junior Tre' McKitty said. "And we're looking to carry that on to the season."