It has been five years since a Florida State quarterback delivered a strong performance against Atlantic Coast Conference rival Clemson.

This Saturday, the Seminoles will try to see if two quarterbacks are better than one.

Florida State head coach Willie Taggart announced on Monday that redshirt sophomore James Blackman will be the starting signal-caller against the No. 2-ranked Tigers, and then he added that senior Alex Hornibrook will also be a part of the game plan.

"They both will play," Taggart said.

Blackman started FSU's first four games this season before sustaining a knee injury two weeks ago against Louisville. He then stood on the sideline as Hornibrook led the Seminoles to a 31-13 victory against N.C. State.

Here is a look at seven things to know about FSU's plan to use two quarterbacks against the defending national champions.

