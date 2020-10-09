Florida State vs. Notre Dame: Five questions going into Saturday's game
Florida State is a three-touchdown underdog going into Saturday's game in South Bend. Can the Seminoles build on the moderate success they had against Jacksonville State, or will this be another tough outing against a highly ranked opponent?
Here's a look at five key questions facing Mike Norvell and the 'Noles as they get ready to face the No. 5 Fighting Irish.
Don't miss our great FSU Sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
1. Can Jordan Travis build on last Saturday’s success?
Florida State finally got exceptional play at the quarterback position last Saturday. Say what you want about the level of competition, but the offense was a mess before Jordan Travis entered the game. It was also disaster in the two previous games, including against a below-average Georgia Tech defense in the opener.
Travis will face the ultimate test when he leads the FSU offense into action at Notre Dame. The Irish currently rank No. 11 nationally in total defense, and that’s coming off a No. 18 ranking in 2019. If there’s a sliver of hope for the Seminole offense, it’s that Notre Dame had to replace two elite defensive ends from last season. Isaiah Foskey is the only defensive end with a sack through the first two games.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news