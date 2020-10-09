Florida State finally got exceptional play at the quarterback position last Saturday. Say what you want about the level of competition, but the offense was a mess before Jordan Travis entered the game. It was also disaster in the two previous games, including against a below-average Georgia Tech defense in the opener.

Travis will face the ultimate test when he leads the FSU offense into action at Notre Dame. The Irish currently rank No. 11 nationally in total defense, and that’s coming off a No. 18 ranking in 2019. If there’s a sliver of hope for the Seminole offense, it’s that Notre Dame had to replace two elite defensive ends from last season. Isaiah Foskey is the only defensive end with a sack through the first two games.