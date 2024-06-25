Florida State has earned a commitment from a big (literally) wide receiver target.

Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton wide receiver CJ Wiley shocked everyone when he chose the Seminoles over Georgia and LSU on Tuesday afternoon.

A Rivals100 member for the 2025 class, Wiley is considered to be the No. 71 ranked prospect in the country by Rivals. He is also considered to be the No. 15 wide receiver in the class.

Wiley is the fifth commitment in Mike Norvell's 2025 recruiting class, joining four-star defensive end Javion Hilson, four-star defensive tackle Kevin Wynn, five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas, and four-star quarterback Tramell Jones.

"They've been recruiting me since I was a freshman. I really think I can achieve my goals over there," Wiley said on his commitment.

Wiley then went on to clarify where he stands on the commitment.

“My recruitment is still going to be open. Other schools can still recruit me and stuff. I am with the Noles right now I ain’t signed any papers. I’m just committed to the Seminoles right now.”