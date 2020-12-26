Thompson was not with the Seminoles during their final game of the 2020 season, a 56-35 victory against Duke, and on Saturday he entered the NCAA transfer portal.

After a number of dust-ups with Florida State's current and previous football coaching staffs, wide receiver Warren Thompson is apparently leaving the Seminoles' program.

Thompson, a highly talented redshirt sophomore who signed with FSU as part of former head coach Willie Taggart's first recruiting class, caught just five passes this season despite starting three games and playing in three others.

He caught six passes last season, and he scored his first career touchdown last month against N.C. State.

Thompson, who was a four-star prospect from Seffner-Armwood near Tampa, made more headlines for his actions off the field than on it at FSU.

First, he had a public falling out with Taggart and was actually off the team when Norvell arrived in December of 2019. Norvell ended up allowing Thompson to return to the program, but then there was another controversy before this season.

Thompson posted a statement on social media in August, claiming that FSU was being lax with its safety protocols associated with COVID-19 and that he was concerned about his well-being. He then apologized publicly a few days later and again returned to the team.

