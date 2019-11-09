After receiving IV to battle flu symptoms, Matthews gives FSU shot it needs
It was the biggest play of his career, and one nobody was sure he would even be capable of making just 24 hours prior.
It wasn't just that junior D.J. Matthews scored the go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes on Saturday at Boston College. It's that he did it while being so ill that there was no guarantee he would be able to play at all.
"I found out I had the flu last night when I got to Boston," Matthews said. "I really didn't do too much today (in warm-ups). ... I was down, throwing up real bad. Headache."
But when it mattered most, with his team tied 24-24 with Boston College late in the fourth quarter, it was the Jacksonville native who came up with the biggest play of his career -- and perhaps the biggest play of the season for the Seminoles.
Quarterback James Blackman hit Matthews on a short crossing route. The FSU receiver made the catch, broke a tackle and then sprinted toward the end zone. He made one man miss, then darted to his right and made another man miss.
As he streaked down the sideline, being pursued by Boston College defenders, Matthews dove from the 5-yard line and stuck the ball out just far enough to hit the pylon and give the Seminoles the lead.
It was one of the most memorable touchdowns in recent FSU history.
After the game, Blackman was asked what he thought when he saw Matthews break the initial tackle attempt.
"Touchdown," Blackman said. "That's 7. He [does] a lot of things that a lot of people haven't seen this year. Like he just told me, he took that next step. I knew it was a touchdown. You go look at his old high school highlights. ... He's that game-changer."
Matthews finished the game with three catches for 80 yards. His 60-yarder was obviously his biggest play of the afternoon, but the fact that he was out there at all -- after vomiting the night before -- was a testament to how much he wanted to help his team, according to interim head coach Odell Haggins.
It was just the second touchdown of the season for Matthews.
"When your number is called, make the play," Haggins said. "Grow up, guys. It's time for this team to grow up. As a family. And fight for each other. ... D.J. was sick. Got the flu and had to get an IV.
"He said, 'Coach, I got you.' So right there, I knew something special was going to happen."
It was the longest touchdown catch of Matthews' career and his second-longest TD, period -- only second to his punt return score last season against Miami.
"He's got that game-changing mentality," Blackman said. "He wants the ball in situations like that. And players that want the ball in situations like that ultimately always do great things."
