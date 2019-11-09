It was the biggest play of his career, and one nobody was sure he would even be capable of making just 24 hours prior. It wasn't just that junior D.J. Matthews scored the go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes on Saturday at Boston College. It's that he did it while being so ill that there was no guarantee he would be able to play at all. "I found out I had the flu last night when I got to Boston," Matthews said. "I really didn't do too much today (in warm-ups). ... I was down, throwing up real bad. Headache." But when it mattered most, with his team tied 24-24 with Boston College late in the fourth quarter, it was the Jacksonville native who came up with the biggest play of his career -- and perhaps the biggest play of the season for the Seminoles. ** Super Promo: Get 50% off the cost of a new subscription **

Quarterback James Blackman hit Matthews on a short crossing route. The FSU receiver made the catch, broke a tackle and then sprinted toward the end zone. He made one man miss, then darted to his right and made another man miss.

As he streaked down the sideline, being pursued by Boston College defenders, Matthews dove from the 5-yard line and stuck the ball out just far enough to hit the pylon and give the Seminoles the lead. It was one of the most memorable touchdowns in recent FSU history. After the game, Blackman was asked what he thought when he saw Matthews break the initial tackle attempt. "Touchdown," Blackman said. "That's 7. He [does] a lot of things that a lot of people haven't seen this year. Like he just told me, he took that next step. I knew it was a touchdown. You go look at his old high school highlights. ... He's that game-changer."

D.J. Matthews scored the game-winning TD for Florida State on Saturday against Boston College. (AP)