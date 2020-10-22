Florida State has found its quarterback in Jordan Travis. James Blackman started the first two games but was replaced by freshman Tate Rodemaker in Game Three against Jacksonville State. However, Rodemaker struggled and was quickly benched for Travis. The redshirt sophomore led FSU to a come-from-behind victory in that game, and he followed that up with two solid passing performances vs. Notre Dame and North Carolina.

All-ACC wideout Tamorrion Terry re-emerged against Notre Dame with a big game but underwent a minor knee procedure last week. As a result, he sat out the North Carolina game, and his status for Saturday is still unknown. There isn't a ton of experience in the unit after Terry. Juniors Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson and Keyshawn Helton are the only other wide receivers that have seen extensive action. Other players that should see increased playing time in Terry's absence are sophomores Warren Thompson and Jordan Young. Tight end Camren McDonald has also been a receiving target in the passing game.

Louisville has been very up and down when it comes to defending the pass. Two weeks ago, the Cardinals gave up 248 yards and two passing touchdowns to Jeff Sims in a loss to Georgia Tech. Then last week, Notre Dame's Ian Book competed just 11-of-19 for 106 yards with no passing touchdowns. On the season, the Cardinals rank No. 24 defending the pass, but they are No. 51 in pass efficiency defense.

Two starters return from a secondary that finished dead last, giving up 31 touchdown passes in 2019. Liberty transfer Kei’Trel Clark has been one of the top players in the defensive backfield so far; he leads the team with five pass break-ups. Senior safety Russ Yeast, who is one of the most experienced players on the defense, is also very active in coverage and is a solid tackler.

This is a very tight matchup. Florida State would probably hold a slight edge with Terry in the lineup. However, if he doesn't play, neither unit holds a significant advantage.

WINNER: EVEN (without Terry)