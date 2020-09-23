James Blackman is the most likely candidate to start the game behind center, but that's not set in stone. The redshirt junior got off to a nice start in the opener, leading the offense to back-to-back scores. But that didn't last long as he completed just 16 of 36 passes (44.4 percent) for 122 yards in the final three quarters. Despite numerous opportunities, he failed to move the offense into position to potentially win or tie the game down the stretch.

If Blackman doesn't start Saturday, or gets benched during the game, the most likely replacements are either redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis or true freshman Tate Rodemaker. Travis is extremely mobile but hasn't shown much when it comes to passing the football. Rodemaker was an accomplished pocket-passer in high school but is completely untested at the college level. Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham confirmed this week that freshman Chubba Purdy has taken reps at practice this week, but he is coming back from a broken collarbone and missed most of preseason practice.

The Seminole wide receivers also had a disappointing first game due to numerous drops. First-team All-ACC wideout Tamorrion Terry, who dropped a sure touchdown, is a very dangerous threat, especially on deep passes. After Terry, there isn't much experience. With D.J. Matthews in the transfer portal, the most experienced receivers left are Ontaria Wilson (nine career starts) and Keyshawn Helton (five starts). However, there are a good number of promising young receivers on the roster, including redshirt sophomores Warren Thompson and Jordan Young, plus a handful of talented freshmen.

Of course, the effectiveness of the passing game will rely largely on how well FSU's much-maligned offensive line can block (see more below). Adding to that concern is that the Hurricanes have a formidable pass rush and should be able to get consistent pressure on FSU's quarterback.

Miami currently ranks No. 32 nationally in pass efficiency defense, but the secondary probably isn't as strong as the defensive front. In fact, Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham was able to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in last week's game.

The 'Canes return three of four starters in their defensive backfield. Juniors DJ Ivey and Al Blades Jr. make a quality one-two punch at cornerback, and Bubba Bolden has given the safety unit a boost.

Considering Florida State's question marks at quarterback and offensive line, it's hard to envision a scenario where the Seminoles get the upper-hand in the passing game. But Miami's secondary is hardly a juggernaut, so it's possible that FSU could have some success through the air.

WINNER: MIAMI (slight)