James Blackman will once again begin the season under center for the Seminoles. The redshirt junior will be making his 23rd career start this Saturday, but his first under Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

Blackman was incredibly inconsistent through his 10 starts in 2019. He had some big games, including throwing for three touchdowns in four different games, but he was also responsible for 11 interceptions and was sacked 27 times. According to Pro Football Focus, he also fumbled the ball eight times. How Blackman will respond to the Seminoles' new coaching staff is one of the largest question marks facing the 2020 team.

Blackman should have plenty of viable receivers to target in the passing game. First-team All-ACC wideout Tamorrion Terry is a very dangerous threat, especially on deep passes. After Terry, there isn't much experience. With D.J. Matthews' status with the team in limbo, the most experienced receivers left are Ontaria Wilson (with nine career starts) and Keyshawn Helton (with five). However, there are a good number of promising young receivers on the roster, including redshirt sophomores Warren Thompson and Jordan Young, plus a handful of talented freshmen.

Of course, the effectiveness of the passing game will in large part be a function of how well FSU's much-maligned offensive line can block for Blackman (see more below).

If there's a position of strength for Georgia Tech, it's the secondary. Pass defense was the only statistical category where the Yellow Jackets finished in the top half of the FBS rankings (No. 40) last fall. The unit returns five starters and is led by cornerback Tre Swilling. The redshirt junior is a top-notch cover corner and will probably be primarily matched up against Terry. Safety Tariq Carpenter is the leader of the group and is effective both in pass coverage and in run defense.

Georgia Tech returns all its starters in a secondary that was above average in 2019. Even though the reports about Blackman have been positive throughout preseason camp, it's difficult to give FSU the edge here, especially with all the uncertainties surrounding pass-protection.

WINNER: GEORGIA TECH