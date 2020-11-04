James Blackman started the first two games but was replaced by freshman Tate Rodemaker in Game Three against Jacksonville State. However, Rodemaker struggled and was quickly benched for Jordan Travis. The redshirt sophomore led FSU to a come-from-behind victory in that game, and he followed that up with two solid performances vs. Notre Dame and North Carolina. Travis didn't play as well at Louisville, but he was clearly limited because of injury.

Florida State has been short-handed for most of the season at wide receiver. All-ACC wideout Tamorrion Terry missed the last two games after a minor knee procedure, and the unit has suffered as a result. The two remaining receivers with the most experience -- juniors Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson and Keyshawn Helton -- have struggled at times, especially in the loss at Louisville. The good news is that Terry should be back this week, which should give the unit a much-needed boost.

Pittsburgh has been very average against the pass this season, giving up 228 yards a game through the air. Where the Panthers' excel is not so much in coverage, but in getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks, ranking No. 1 nationally in sacks (more on Pitt's defensive line later).

The Panthers' defensive backfield suffered a huge blow earlier this week when star safety Paris Ford announced he has opted out for the rest of the 2020 season. Ford led the team in interceptions (3), tackles (45) and had the defense's third-highest PFF coverage grade (68.1). Cornerback Marquis Williams boasts the highest overall coverage grade (76.0) and has two interceptions and three pass breakups on the season. However, at only 5-foot-8, it's unlikely he would be matched up much with Terry, who is 6-foot-4. Fellow starting cornerback Jason Pinnock is 6 feet tall but has struggled in coverage, giving up an average of 26 yards per completion (55.7 PFF cover grade).

Florida State should hold a slight advantage here, assuming Jordan Travis is back to full health, and Terry is in the lineup. His addition would play right into Pitt's weakness, with the Panthers' defense surrendering 10 touchdown passes of 20 or more yards. The challenge probably won't be receivers getting open, but Travis having enough time to find those receivers.

WINNER: FLORIDA STATE (slight with Terry)