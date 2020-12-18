Florida State concludes its 2020 regular season on the road at Wake Forest (4-4, 3-4 ACC) this Saturday, and the Seminoles are looking to win two in a row after defeating Duke, 56-35, last weekend.

Wake Forest got hot earlier in the season, winning four straight during the month of October. But like Florida State, the Demon Deacons were affected by COVID-19 in the latter part of the season with several games getting canceled. Thanks in part to injuries and player opt-outs, Wake has lost its last two games, with the defense giving up an average of 52 points in these games.

This Saturday's game is set for a Noon ET kickoff on the ACC Network.

Don't miss our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!