Football Matchup Five Takes: Florida State closes out season at Wake Forest
Florida State concludes its 2020 regular season on the road at Wake Forest (4-4, 3-4 ACC) this Saturday, and the Seminoles are looking to win two in a row after defeating Duke, 56-35, last weekend.
Wake Forest got hot earlier in the season, winning four straight during the month of October. But like Florida State, the Demon Deacons were affected by COVID-19 in the latter part of the season with several games getting canceled. Thanks in part to injuries and player opt-outs, Wake has lost its last two games, with the defense giving up an average of 52 points in these games.
This Saturday's game is set for a Noon ET kickoff on the ACC Network.
1. Final 2020 test for Adam Fuller
The numbers speak for themselves. Florida State is ranked No. 108 in total defense, No. 105 in scoring defense, No. 99 in rushing defense and No. 99 in passing defense. No matter what number you look at, the defense has been a massive disappointment.
In all likelihood, FSU will finish 2020 with its worst defensive numbers in modern program history. The Seminoles' worst finish since the NCAA began tracking defensive statistics (1984) was in 2009, when they had a No. 94 national ranking. That season, the team gave up 434.6 yards and 30 points per game. The 2020 squad is currently surrendering 456.3 yards and 36 points per game.
Just as telling is the lack of improvement throughout the season. In fact, a case can be made that the defense has actually regressed down the stretch. Through the first five games, FSU was giving up an average of 32.5 points per game, but over the last four that number has ballooned to 40.5 points per game. Like Wake, the Seminoles also have been affected by opt-outs and injuries.
