Quarterback Jordan Travis missed FSU's most recent game at N.C. State while he was recovering from concussion symptoms. All indications are that he will be back behind center this Saturday for the 'Noles. The redshirt sophomore has gotten off to hot starts in games, but he has been hampered by injuries in nearly every outing. Backup Chubba Purdy, who started the N.C. State game, is out for the season after suffering a setback to his earlier collarbone injury. With James Blackman no longer with the program, freshman Tate Rodemaker is the only other scholarship quarterback available this Saturday.

But based on reports from practices, it should be the Jordan Travis show this Saturday.

"Yesterday was the best he's thrown the ball since I've been here. And in my opinion, it wasn't close," offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham said of Travis on Monday. "He came out with a purpose... His mind must be rejuvenated. He was focused, and that was the best he's thrown the ball since he's been here."

Florida State has been short-handed for most of the season at wide receiver. That situation got worse when All-ACC wideout Tamorrion Terry left the team a couple weeks ago. The two remaining receivers with the most experience -- juniors Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson and Keyshawn Helton -- have struggled at times. However, Wilson is coming off the best game of his career, racking up seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown against N.C. State. The rest of the unit is unproven.