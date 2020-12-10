Football Matchup Five Takes: Florida State hosts Duke
Florida State returns to the football field this Saturday after missing three straight games due to COVID-related reasons. The Seminoles will host the Duke Blue Devils (2-8, 1-8 ACC) for the final home game of the 2020 season.
The 'Noles are desperately looking to get back on track after losing three in a row before the long layoff. Duke is also having its fair share of struggles and is coming off a 48-0 drubbing at the hands of Miami.
The game is set for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff on the ACC Network.
Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!
1. Will we see the best of Jordan Travis?
Quarterback Jordan Travis missed FSU's most recent game at N.C. State while he was recovering from concussion symptoms. All indications are that he will be back behind center this Saturday for the 'Noles. The redshirt sophomore has gotten off to hot starts in games, but he has been hampered by injuries in nearly every outing. Backup Chubba Purdy, who started the N.C. State game, is out for the season after suffering a setback to his earlier collarbone injury. With James Blackman no longer with the program, freshman Tate Rodemaker is the only other scholarship quarterback available this Saturday.
But based on reports from practices, it should be the Jordan Travis show this Saturday.
"Yesterday was the best he's thrown the ball since I've been here. And in my opinion, it wasn't close," offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham said of Travis on Monday. "He came out with a purpose... His mind must be rejuvenated. He was focused, and that was the best he's thrown the ball since he's been here."
Florida State has been short-handed for most of the season at wide receiver. That situation got worse when All-ACC wideout Tamorrion Terry left the team a couple weeks ago. The two remaining receivers with the most experience -- juniors Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson and Keyshawn Helton -- have struggled at times. However, Wilson is coming off the best game of his career, racking up seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown against N.C. State. The rest of the unit is unproven.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news