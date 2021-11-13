 Photo Gallery from Florida State's 31-28 win against Miami. FSU payers and coaches in action celebrating the victory.
Football Photo Gallery: Looking back at FSU's 31-28 win over Miami

Florida State pulled out an exciting come from behind 31-28 win over the Miami Hurricanes. Here's a look back at the action with 30-plus photos of FSU football players and coaches in action and celebrating the victory over their in-state rivals.

Photo Credit: Logan Stanford (Warchant.com), USA Today (Melina Myers & Alicia Devine) and AP.

