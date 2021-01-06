Numerous factors have led to the Florida State football team's recent downturn on the football field. One of most significant has been a precipitous drop-off in talent, which obviously goes back to recruiting.

FSU's recruiting started to deteriorate shortly after the team's impressive run between 2012 and 2014, and the stunning decline really began with the 2016 recruiting class. On paper, the group of 25 signees was as talented as any of the prior classes, carrying a No. 2 national ranking according to Rivals.com. It was ranked No. 1 overall per ESPN.

All in all, 13 of the 25 signees were ranked among the top 200 prospects in the nation. But very few of these elite recruits lived up to the hype.

